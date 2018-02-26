Mauricio Pochettino Insists His Side 'Deserved' Late Victory Against Crystal Palace

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his Tottenham side deserved their late winner against Crystal Palace on Sunday, finally breaking through the Eagles' defence in the 89th minute.

Spurs pounded at the door for the entire game but were denied by heroics from goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey - until the deadlock was finally broken with a header from Harry Kane; his 150th goal for the club.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pochettino said: "I think the performance was very good, we just didn't score sooner. It was difficult circumstances, Palace played so deep and made it difficult.

"The pitch was not the best to move the ball quickly but we created chances and dominated the whole game and I think it would have been a shame not to score because we fully deserved the victory. We dominated the whole game and it would have been a shame if we did not score at the end because we deserved to secure the victory."

Pochettino also praised the England international's willingness to keep pressing after missing some chances earlier in the match, eventually being rewarded with his 24th league goal of the season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“He was there and trying," he said. "You can never be too frustrated [after missing a big chance] and I’m so happy we got the three points. It’s key to win and keep winning. It’s so tight the table [for fourth place]. Fighting against the top-four teams that are involved are big sides, so it’s important to try and win as many points as you can.





"So I am happy. Three points - a good position on the table - fighting for the top four and now I prepare for the next game against Rochdale."