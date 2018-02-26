Sky Pundit Likens Newcastle Attacker to Prolific Spain Striker Following Recent Performances

By 90Min
February 26, 2018

Former Fulham midfielder Steve Sidwell has compared Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to ex-Chelsea hitman Diego Costa following the Serbian's performances since joining the Cottagers on loan.

Mitrovic moved to Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015 and despite showing signs of stardom, he failed to live up to expectations, especially after falling afoul of manager Rafa Benitez.

Having joined Fulham on loan at the beginning of February, Mitrovic has certainly shown the wits of someone heading in the right direction. He's scored twice in as many matches for his new club and is even drawing comparisons to a world-class striker who fired Chelsea to two Premier League titles in three years.

The 23-year-old was on target for Fulham as they comfortably stole a 2-0 win over Championship leaders Wolverhampton on Saturday, scoring the second goal of the match. And Sidwell, speaking on Sky Sports Football’s Live EFL programme, was on hand to outline the striker's qualities.

“He offers that focal point at the top of the play, if you look at his style, it’s very similar to Diego Costa," he remarked.


“He’s very bullish, strong and you don’t want to take that away from him because if you do you lose the player that he is.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“What you’ve seen is classic Mitrovic, he wants to feel defenders, wants them to be touch tight, roll them and get his shot away.”

The Cottagers sit in the 5th spot on the Championship table, yet there is still a chance for a return to the big time, albeit a very slim one.

If Mitrovic remains true to form, however,  then there could be something real to celebrate at the end of what has been a long campaign.

