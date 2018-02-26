Tottenham Eye £20m-Rated David Brooks as Harry Kane Replacement Ahead of Summer Interest

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing an over £10m shock summer swoop for Sheffield United rising star David Brooks in the hope of developing him into a long-term Harry Kane replacement, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has been used sporadically by Blades boss Chris Wilder so far this term, making just seven starts across both league and cup, while gaining minutes more regularly from the substitutes' bench.

Within that, the former Manchester City youth product has found the back of the net twice, as well as provided three assists, and, according to The Sun, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful he will be able to coax more out of him.

Although he is not a regular fixture, Sheffield United chiefs are not keen on letting the developing talent leave Bramall Lane on the cheap, with the Yorkshire side demanding around £10m plus extras, with other reports suggesting that fee could rise as high as £20m.

Tottenham see the Wales international - who secured his first cap earlier this year after also representing England at youth level - as a long-term replacement for Kane, with the temporary Wembley Stadium hierarchy expecting a barrage of interest this summer for the free-scoring 24-year-old.

It is thought, however, that an end of campaign switch alongside a potential loan move back to the Championship outfit ahead of next season could be an option that suits both parties, with it unlikely the Warrington-born frontman will be relied upon by Pochettino too regularly in his first term in north London.