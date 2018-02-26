West Brom's Chris Brunt Slammed Teammates and Alan Pardew Following Dismal Huddersfield Defeat

West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt laid into both players and manager Alan Pardew after the Baggies suffered a dismal 1-2 home defeat to relegation-threatened Huddersfield on Saturday, according to the Express & Star.

The Terriers went ahead in the second-half through Rajiv van la Parra's 48th minute strike, before Steve Mounie doubled the visitors' lead 10 minute later.





Craig Dawson did halve the deficit in the 64th minute, but it was too late and the home side were unable to prevent their fourth consecutive defeat.

Albion are beaten at The Hawthorns despite Craig Dawson's second goal of the season. Rajiv van La Parra, Steve Mounie goals see the Terriers take all three points.



Reaction ➡️ https://t.co/k6tQZmCDHi #WBAHUD — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 24, 2018

According to the report, Brunt - like the fans - was left furious with the performance, and demanded more from both his fellow teammates and Alan Pardew when he stormed into the dressing room following the final whistle.

The Northern Irish international, who was left out of the starting lineup - despite having assisted four of West Brom's last six goals, blasted the players for underperforming and criticised Pardew for utilising a 4-4-2 system against the Terriers' five-man midfield.

The defeat means the Baggies have now won just one of their last 14 fixtures under Alan Pardew and they are consequently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League - seven points away from the safety of 17th place.

The former Crystal Palace and Newcastle boss defended his team selection after the game, saying, as quoted by the Express & Star: "I think that's just frustration and I don't think we should make this an individual thing.

"This is team thing and regardless of my selection, the team didn't win against Huddersfield at home, so I don't think they're going to be best pleased about any sort of decision.

"We have to accept that and move on, and that's what we'll do. We just have to go to the next week and hopefully get ourselves a win.”