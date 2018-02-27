Chelsea and Manchester United are leading the race to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Sky Sports have reported.

The Polish international is believed to be seeking an exit, despite being under contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2021.

Lewandowski has hired super-agent Pini Zahavi to negotiate his departure from Bayern, and his future is expected to become clearer over the next two weeks.

The Polish attacker had been represented by Cezary Kucharski for 10 years, but news broke this week that they had separated.

Their relationship "just came to an end", according to Mateusz Borak on Twitter, and the Polish journalist later revealed that Zahavi said: "It is a great honor and privilege for me to represent and care about the world's best striker."

But the Bavarian club could make things difficult given their understandable reluctance to sell the Bundesliga's top scorer.

It was reported last week that a number of Europe's top clubs were monitoring Lewandowski's availability ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The 29-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, while Liverpool are also believed to be interested.

Lewandowksi is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, and it appears that Chelsea and Manchester United are at the front of the chasing pack.

Lewandowski has scored 139 goals in 180 games for Bayern since signing from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

He has helped Bayern to three successive league titles, and also scored an impressive 29 goals in 33 appearances this season.