Man Utd Draw Up 6-Man Shortlist to Land the 2 New Midfielders Mourinho Wants This Summer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly decided that his squad needs strengthening with two new midfielders this summer if the club is to match his ambition of challenging for every trophy by 2019/20.





Michael Carrick is set to retire at the end of the season and take up an Old Trafford coaching role, while Marouane Fellaini is expected to be released as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract after failing to agree an extension.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho specifically wants a deep lying partner for Nemanja Matic, as well as 'healthy competition' further up the field for the likes of Paul Pogba and Juan Mata.

With regard to the deeper role, the Mail report names four potential targets United are looking at, with Nice star Jean Michael Seri and Napoli's Jorginho the players most prominently linked with a switch to Manchester in recent weeks.

Tottenham enforcer Victor Wanyama is also said to be of interest, while Real Madrid maestro Toni Kroos appears to be a very ambitious target, especially at just £30m. That being said, the German almost joined United in 2014 and is apparently interested in a new challenge.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

As far as the more attacking midfield targets are concerned, emerging Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the name on everyone's lips. The Serbian is an international colleague of Matic and is even represented by Mateja Kezman, formerly managed by Mourinho at Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has scored nine goals in Serie A this season, but the Mail prices him at £80m.

Willian is the last of the six names on the alleged shortlist. United have been linked with the Brazilian winger for some time as he was a favourite of Mourinho's at Chelsea. And speculation only intensified this week when the United boss publicly gushed over his former player.