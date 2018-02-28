Mauricio Pochettino Confirms He Had a 'Short Chat' With Spurs Midfielder Amid Diving Claims

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he spoke to Dele Alli after a recent Premier League match against Crystal Palace over accusations that the 21-year-old is prone to diving.

The England international has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks for supposedly going down without any contact - an indictment that has some weight behind it given the fact Alli has already been booked twice for simulation this season.

Alli was involved once again in an alleged case of diving at Selhurst Park in an altercation with Eagles' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.





Although Alli avoided punishment for taking a tumble inside the penalty area, Pochettino felt it necessary to have a "short chat" with the under-fire midfielder after the game.





"After the Palace game we had a short chat about this situation," Pochettino said ahead of their FA Cup replay against Rochdale - quoted by the Daily Mail.





"He is an easy target for other fans as it is easy to complain about or accuse Dele.

"I am happy with him and all players need to improve in different areas, not only in football. In these types of situations, it is about being clever.





"Don't be the focus for these types of situations. Be the focus for scoring great goals."

Tottenham fans will be hoping that they can breeze past Rochdale unscathed on Wednesday ahead of Huddersfield's trip to Wembley this weekend. Spurs will then welcome Italian giants Juventus to London for the second leg of their Champions League tie.