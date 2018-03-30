Everton Make Contact With Juventus Midfielder Over Potential Free Summer Transfer

The last few days have reportedly seen Everton make a formal approach for versatile Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah. The Ghanaian international's Bianconeri contract runs to an end once the season finishes, and the the six time Scudetto winner will be leaving Turin once it finishes.

He's actually received a renewal offer form the Italian champions. Asamoah has proven himself a useful asset to the Old Lady, having managed 150 appearances for Juventus. But it seems he's after a new challenge, and the Premier League could well be his next destination.

According to sources at The Sun, Everton have made contact with the wide man, who can be deployed at wing back, left midfield, and in the centre of the pitch.

Reports are also suggesting that Chelsea are interested in his services, after giving up with Asamoah's teammate Alex Sandro. It was Antonio Conte who took the 29-year-old to the Juventus Stadium six years ago, and the player could be a good backup to current first choice left back Marcos Alonso.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Interest is also said to be coming from within Serie A. Inter Milan have been long term admirers of the Juventus man - although nothing has been mentioned of his current situation.

For the time being, Asamoah will be fully focused on helping his side win a seventh consecutive Serie A title (which would break the record set by the club last season). Juve are currently top of the table following a Napoli slip up, and lead the pack by two points.

With ten games left of the season anything could happen, but the club will be confident of bringing the league title home once again.