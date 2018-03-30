Swansea Send Loanee Flop Renato Sanches Back to Bayern Munich Following Dismal Season in South Wales

Swansea have reportedly sent midfield flop Renato Sanches back to Bayern Munich regarding his injury concerns. The youngster has failed to complete a full 90 minute game for the South Wales outfit since their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at the beginning of January, and hasn't played at all since the end of that month.

It's not been the best of times for the Bayern loanee this season. Following a difficult debut campaign in Bavaria, former Bayern assistant Paul Clement persuaded then manager Carlo Ancelotti to loan him to the Swans for some much needed experience.

But it hasn't worked out. For whatever reason, Sanches never managed to settle in at the Liberty, and his glimpses of brilliance were unfortunately outweighed by poor performances.

And now, according to The Sun, the Swans have sent him back to Germany due to an ongoing injury, and it's unlikely that the European golden boy will return given the limited time left of the season.

It's a huge shame for a kid that holds a huge amount of potential within his locker. Swans fans will undoubtedly be regretful of the way his time in SA1 has gone, having arrived with so much promise to his name on the summer deadline day.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Sanches will be fighting for his fitness as the end of the season goes on, and will surely be desperate to make it in time for the World Cup. Another question, however, is whether Portugal boss Fernando Santos would be willing to have him in the team.

It's now been over a year since Sanches played a match for the Portuguese national team, and on current form (or lack thereof), it would seem he doesn't exactly warrant a position.