Cardiff City to Be Offered Watford's Andre Gray if Bluebirds Win Promotion to the Top Flight

Cardiff City could be offered the chance the sign Watford's club record signing Andre Gray this summer, should the Bluebirds earn promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Boden, Sports Editor at the Burnley Express, has reported that Gray could be on his way out of Vicarage Road after failing to get off the mark in his first season at the Hornets.

Non-Burnley related line, but led to believe Andre Gray could be on his way from Watford in the summer, told he’s been offered to Cardiff should they win promotion — Chris Boden (@bodenknights) March 29, 2018

Gray signed for Watford from Burnley in the summer of 2017. The 26-year-old signed a five-year-deal with the Hornets who paid a reported club fee of £18.5m.

After scoring 32 league goals in two seasons with Burnley, Gray has only mustered four goals in 26 Premier League games for Watford. Promotion contenders Cardiff are said to be interested in Gray, who will not be expected to pay as much for the Englishman as Watford did just one year ago.

However, Watford boss Javi Gracia has thrown this rumoured move into question after stating that he is very happy with the strikers available to him, despite Gray only being handed one start since the new manager's appointment in January.

(You may also be interested in Troy Deeney Insists Watford Spell Isn't Over Yet as Talisman Opens Up Over Hornets Legacy)

"I'm happy, with all of the strikers," the boss told the Watford Observer. "I have to choose one striker, or other times two, and Andre is playing less than others."

"It is not because he is not working well, it's because I have to choose. I don't know what will happen in the next games, it is possible Andre will play more.He has had a good reaction, he's working hard and waiting for his opportunity and chance."