The International Champions Cup is slated for its sixth tournament this summer, and it is shaping up to be the largest one yet.

The annual showcase of European teams as they go through their preseasons will feature 18 teams from six leagues, SI.com has learned. According to The New York Times, the competition will be played in tandem with a women's event, the first of its kind. Manchester City, PSG and the NWSL's North Carolina Courage are signed on, with a fourth team to be named.

On the men's side, the Premier League's "Big Six" of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea will all be making the trip. They'll be joined by La Liga's Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla; Bundesliga stalwarts Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund; Serie A powers Juventus, Roma, AC Milan and Inter Milan; Ligue 1 champion-to-be PSG and Portugal's Benfica to make up the field that will play its matches across the United States, Europe and Singapore.

Of the teams, all four Champions League semifinalists–Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Roma–are included, and half of the Europa League semifinalists–Arsenal and Atletico Madrid–will take part.

Here is the list of confirmed venues scheduled to host matches this summer, with the set of fixtures and specific locations for them due to be released early next week:

United States

Soldier Field - Chicago

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, N.C.

SDCCU Stadium - San Diego

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia

Heinz Field - Pittsburgh

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, N.J.

Rose Bowl - Pasadena, Calif.

Red Bull Arena - Harrison, N.J.

Michigan Stadium - Ann Arbor, Mich.

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami

U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

FedEx Field - Landover, Maryland

Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, Calif.

Europe/Singapore

Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

Wörthersee Stadium - Klagenfurt, Austria

National Stadium - Kallang, Singapore

Ullevi Stadium - Gothenberg, Sweden

Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

Stadio Via Del Mare - Lecce, Italy