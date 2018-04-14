Neymar Says He is a Month Away From PSG Return, Hopes to Be Back Before End of Season

PSG striker Neymar is expected to return to action before the end of the season, according to his manager and the player himself.

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

The Brazilian suffered a hairline foot fracture in PSG's 3-0 win over Marseille in February, and has been sidelined ever since. Speaking to Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo, Neymar revealed that he hopes to return before PSG's final game of the season against Caen on 19 May.

"I'm still about a month away," he said, as quoted by the official Ligue 1 website. "I'm progressing really well. Everything is going as well as it can be."

PSG manager Unai Emery gave an even more confident outlook on his talisman's fitness, revealing that he hopes to have Neymar back for a few games before the season ends.

"Neymar's close to returning," said Emery. "His recent medical test went well, and everything looks fine. He's progressed normally - he's close. 

"When Neymar gets here, he'll be very eager to play. We hope he'll be in the team for the last few games of the season."

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

PSG's form has not really been affected by Neymar's absence. They suffered a second leg defeat to Real Madrid which eliminated them from the Champions League, but have won six of the other seven games for which the Brazilian has been missing.

This included victory in the Coupe de la Ligue final against Monaco last month, and four wins in their last five Ligue 1 matches have taken them to the brink of another league title.

Monaco beat PSG to the French crown for the first time in five years last season, but the capital club have dominated this campaign and can clinch the title with victory over last season's champions tomorrow.

