Arsenal Set to Give Arsene Wenger Emotional Guard of Honour for Last Home Game Against Burnley

Arsenal are planning to give manager Arsene Wenger a guard of honour for their final home game of the season with Burnley on 6 May.



The 68-year-old announced last Friday that he would finally be bringing his reign at the Gunners to an end after 22 years in charge , and will not see out the deal he signed last summer in its entirety.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Frenchman has won ten major honours during his time with the north London giants and will leave at the end of the season as the club's most successful manager ever.



Things got pretty tumultuous between Wenger and the fans towards the final years of his stint, with the club falling behind their domestic rivals in the hunt for an elusive Premier League title, but those supporters appear ready to honour the departing tactician - and are likely to see the players form a guard of honour for him for the final home game with Burnley, as reported by the Sun .

The Gunners want to show respect to Wenger for all he has done for the club, and a poignant reception is expected on the day.



It is not yet clear whether visitors Burnley will participate, or if they have been asked to do so by their hosts.

Should it all come to fruition, then the scenes will mirror those of Sir Alex Ferguson's final home game in charge of Manchester United in 2013 against Swansea - that day, both sets of players lined up for the Scot as he was lauded by the home crowd.