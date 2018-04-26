Arsenal Set to Give Arsene Wenger Emotional Guard of Honour for Last Home Game Against Burnley

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Arsenal are planning to give manager Arsene Wenger a guard of honour for their final home game of the season with Burnley on 6 May.

The 68-year-old announced last Friday that he would finally be bringing his reign at the Gunners to an end after 22 years in charge, and will not see out the deal he signed last summer in its entirety.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Frenchman has won ten major honours during his time with the north London giants and will leave at the end of the season as the club's most successful manager ever.

Things got pretty tumultuous between Wenger and the fans towards the final years of his stint, with the club falling behind their domestic rivals in the hunt for an elusive Premier League title, but those supporters appear ready to honour the departing tactician - and are likely to see the players form a guard of honour for him for the final home game with Burnley, as reported by the Sun.

Players and officials give Manchester Un

The Gunners want to show respect to Wenger for all he has done for the club, and a poignant reception is expected on the day.

It is not yet clear whether visitors Burnley will participate, or if they have been asked to do so by their hosts.

Should it all come to fruition, then the scenes will mirror those of Sir Alex Ferguson's final home game in charge of Manchester United in 2013 against Swansea - that day, both sets of players lined up for the Scot as he was lauded by the home crowd.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)