Sam Allardyce Facing Uncertain Everton Future As Blues Fail to Publicly Back Manager

Sam Allardyce could find himself out of a job this summer after the Everton manager failed to receive the public backing he craves to remain in his post.

The Blues boss had urged the club's board to publically acknowledge whether they intended to keep him on past the end of this season, but the Daily Mail's Dominic King has alleged that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has elected not to make a statement on Allardyce's future.

Evertonians have called for the 63-year-old's departure over concerns about the dour football on display, inconsistent results and an arrogant demeanour from Allardyce that has alienated plenty of the fanbase.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

And it now seems likely that Allardyce may soon find himself out of work yet again, with Moshiri's silence being taken as gospel by plenty of Everton supporters over the ex-England gaffer's future at Goodison Park.

Allardyce did not take training on Thursday ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Huddersfield Town as he and under-pressure director of football Steve Walsh travelled to London to meet Moshiri.

It is unclear if those talks were to do with their futures on Merseyside or whether it was discuss transfer targets in the close season, but Everton's ardent fanbase will hope it's the former.

The fact that Sam Allardyce is now trying to claim that the win against West Ham United was because of him and has tried to throw David Unsworth under the bus shows how desperate he is to make his miserable time at Everton seem successful. He needs to go as soon as possible. — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) April 22, 2018

(You may also be interested in Everton Midfield Ace Faces Late Fitness Test Ahead of Huddersfield Town Clash on Saturday)



Allardyce hit out at the club's marketing team for the questionnaire that asked Everton fans to rate his, his backroom team's and the players' displays since late November and it was this that led to Allardyce calling for the club's hierarchy to make a decision on his role.

The man labelled 'Big Sam' was brought to the club on an 18-month contract to guide the Toffees to safety and, with the club nestled in eighth position, his job has been done.

There are, however, reservations over whether Allardyce can lead Everton back up the table in the European qualification spots, while Walsh is also under scrutiny for the club's disastrous transfer dealings last summer.

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paul Fonseca and ex-Watford gaffer Marco Silva are favourites to succeed Allardyce if he is sacked, while PSV sporting director Marcel Brands may be brought in to replace Walsh.

