Barcelona Growing in Confidence Over New Deal for Star Defender Despite Repeated Man Utd Links

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

Although nothing has yet been agreed, Barcelona are confident of retaining defender Samuel Umtiti this summer despite interest from Manchester United, according to reports in Spain. 

Earlier in the season, it looked certain that the France international would be heading for the Camp Nou exit door following the conclusion of this campaign after the player turned down a new contract with the club. 

However, according to SPORT, the Barca hierarchy are closing in on reaching a new agreement with the centre back, with recent discussions proving more fruitful than those of a few months ago. 

It was claimed that Umtiti's initial demands would have made him one of Barcelona's highest paid players; second only to Lionel Messi, and that if the Catalonians were not prepared to match his request, he would look elsewhere. 

Manchester United were said to be willing to stump up the cash; both the Cameroon-born guardian's £60m release clause as well as his somewhat eye-watering wage demands. 

However, after a break in negations; offering time to reflect for both parties, discussions have commenced again, with the player now reportedly seeing Blaugrana as his best option, although whether Josep Maria Bartomeu and co. have managed to lower their defender's expectations remains to be seen. 


The report claims that no deal has been signed as of yet; however, the LaLiga champions-elect are keen to complete the paperwork before Umtiti heads of to the World Cup in Russia this summer. 

An announcement, either way, is expected in the next three weeks, with the most likely outcome seeing the France international donning the famous blue and red of Barcelona again next season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)