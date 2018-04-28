Former Man Utd Star Michael Owen Makes His Prediction for Sunday's Old Trafford Clash With Arsenal

Ex-Manchester United star Michael Owen has predicted that his former side will walk out easy winners over Arsenal on Sunday, in what will be Arsene Wenger's last fixture against the Red Devils as Gunners' boss.

Wenger announced the news recently that he would be stepping down at Arsenal after 22 successful years with the club, and this Sunday his side come up against arguably Wenger's biggest rivals in years gone by.

Mourinho: "I always feel the biggest rivals are our biggest friends because they're the ones that pushed us to the limit and I think Man Utd fans know that until 2004 for about a decade was between Man Utd and Arsenal, it was between Sir Alex and Mr Wenger." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/00iDqRMyvN — RedReveal (@RedReveal) April 27, 2018

Speaking ahead of the game, Owen has stated that the Red Devils will run out easy winners due to the confidence they have gained from their FA Cup semi final win, and due to the Gunners being more focused on their Europa League pursuit.

“Jose Mourinho has largely held the upper hand in his meetings with Arsene Wenger down the years losing just two of their 18 previous clashes (W8 D8) and he has never lost to the Gunners boss in seven previous home games,” Owen told BetVictor.

“United will be buoyed by their semi-final win over Spurs last weekend and I expect them to gain a quick double over the north London clubs.

The football world won't feel the same without Wenger, as a man utd fan, I'm surprised I feel this way. #MerciArsène — A drowsy lord (@Mr_Adedamola) April 20, 2018

“Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday and are likely to have one eye on the return leg in Madrid next week. The Gunners are yet to pick up an away point in 2018 and I expect United to edge what promises to be an open, entertaining game.”

Wenger is expected to field a weakened team on Sunday with one eye on Thursday's crunch Europa League tie with Atletico Madrid, and the Frenchman will be hoping that his side can improve on what he described as 'the worst possible result' in their 1-1 draw on Thursday.

In the early years, there was a fierce rivalry between Wenger and the United fans, however, in recent times it seems as though due to Arsenal's lack of challenge that the relationship between the two has become more respectful and therefore it would be nice to see the Frenchman get a good reception on Sunday.