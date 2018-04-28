Rafa Benitez 'Demands Transfer Assurances' After Opening Talks Over New Newcastle Contract

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has hinted that he will sign a new contract at St James' Park if he receives backing in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The former Liverpool boss has been a key part of the Magpies success since his appointment in 2016, helping the club win promotion back to the Premier League last season. Newcastle are also on course to retain their top-flight status for another year after reaching the vital 40 point mark last weekend.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Benitez has confirmed that he has already begun discussions over a new contract in the northeast of England, with further talks set for next week.

But the Champions League winning head coach is desperate to be given assurances in the transfer market before putting pen to paper on a new deal in order to avoid a repeat of last summer's transfer window.

"We have had conversations and we’ll have conversations next week," Benitez confirmed ahead of Newcastle's match against West Brom on Saturday, quoted by the Mirror.

"It’s about everything. That is part of the conversation next week. I will not talk too much about that because we will have another meeting and we’ll see how it’s going.

"You have to talk about everything, and now they have to continue talking and see where we are."

It is also claimed that the club are confident of pocketing roughly £20m this summer through the sale of Aleksandar Mitrović, a deal that could rest with Fulham's potential promotion to the Premier League this season.

