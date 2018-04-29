Darren Moore Thanks Travelling West Brom Fans & Suggests Newcastle Were Lucky to Only Concede 1 Goal

West Bromwich Albion caretaker boss Darren Moore thanked the Baggies' travelling fans for the effusive support that helped them leave St James' Park with a win on Saturday afternoon.

With his side in danger of having a drop to the Championship confirmed ahead of their away clash with Newcastle, West Brom's players gave a good account of themselves, going ahead in the first half and defending well until the end.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Matt Phillips' goal proved the difference maker, handing the Hawthorns outfit a 1-0 win, but Moore reckons they could have scored more.

“We are grateful to all the fans who travelled all the way up here to support the team," he said via West Brom's official website. “It’s a huge arena but we heard them up there singing their hearts out.





“Together as a football club, I am proud that we have all been able to pull off another positive result for the football club.





“It’s another good performance. It’s a difficult place to come and Newcastle are a good team. We showed composure, courage and strength in unity which is all the things we needed. If anything, we could’ve been two or three goals up at the break.

“I was delighted with the first half and it was more or less keep going for the second period. We had to be willing to stand up to the Newcastle pressure which we knew would be coming. Everyone did exactly that.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“There was some good resolute defending and the players got their reward for a wonderful performance.





“We did everything that was asked of us today. We came to a tough arena, against a good team, and we needed to perform well to come away with a result.

“I was pleased with the result, it was a good, solid performance. We could have even scored more goals, we had plenty of chances, and after we scored our defence was resolute too. We’re just continuing to look forward to the next game now, we’ll enjoy today, and look forward.”