David Wagner Backs Huddersfield EPL Survival Despite 2-0 Defeat to 'Quality' Everton

David Wagner has admitted that Huddersfield Town were beaten by a 'quality' Everton side in their 2-0 home defeat on Saturday.

The Terriers are still not yet safe from relegation after they fell to the loss at the hands of the Blues, and must now go into the final three fixtures of this term needing at least one more win to guarantee their top flight status.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the contest, Wagner stated that his side hadn't done enough to win the game in the end against a decent Everton outfit, but he backed his players to beat either Manchester City, Chelsea or Arsenal in the next three weeks to secure a place in the top flight.



Gareth Copley/GettyImages

He said: "We are disappointed because I think we started the first half well. I think we were able to take the momentum from the last game - we were aggressive, brought intensity into the game and I think we limited them to one shot in the first half. Unfortunately it was a goal and we couldn't use the half chances that we had.

"The second half wasn't as good as the first but, in the end, we got beaten by quality. That is something we have to accept and now we look forward to the next three opportunities that we have.

"We have to face three top teams but a lot of others have shown that that you are able to collect points against the top teams as well - even we have done it - and I think we have to do it because we need the points.

"We've seen that we're capable of doing it and we've done it. If we do it one more time then I think it will be enough.

"We will fight for every opportunity. It is in the nature of our DNA. Today isn't a nice situation but it isn't done - much like last weekend it wasn't done - and now it's all about us and how we collect points."

