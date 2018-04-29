Jurgen Klopp Rues Missed Chances & Referee Decisions as Liverpool Draw a Blank Against Stoke

Jurgen Klopp lamented a missed opportunity for Mo Salah and a missed handball decision against Erik Pieters as Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Stoke on Saturday.

The Reds came into the game off the back of a 5-2 thrashing of Roma in the Champions League and retained two-thirds of their forward line, but appeared lethargic as the relegation-threatened Potters held on for a potentially precious point.

Klopp was stoic about the result as he reflected on a bad day at the office for his team.

Still unbeaten at home this season, but frustrated with that today. Now we look to Wednesday 💪🏻🇮🇹 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/tEROPonpdt — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 28, 2018

“Frustrating? I’m not sure, it is how football can be,” Klopp said at his post-match press conference, quoted by Liverpool's officlal website.





“We met Stoke in the moment when they thought a point could be enough [to stay up], but if they think they can win the next two games and have a chance with that then we cannot change that opinion.

"But you saw it in the game if you don’t take the lead then... we had two opportunities for that - a fantastic chance for Mo."

The Salah chance was the best of the game and came after just five minutes, when he chipped wide of Jack Butland's goal after latching onto a Jordan Henderson through-ball.

Klopp also reflected on the other key talking point, which occurred in the dying embers of the game. A Georginio Wijnaldum cross struck the outstretched arm of Pieters but Andre Marriner waved away the appeals with Anfield baying for penalty.

Klopp told BBC Sport it looked a "clear" penalty and said that his side "should have got more penalties" in the league this season.

"So at the end it’s not the best day of my life but I had for sure worse days," the German concluded. "Let’s take it like this, let’s recover and go to Rome.”

The second leg against Roma takes place on Wednesday evening.