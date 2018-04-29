Jurgen Klopp Rues Missed Chances & Referee Decisions as Liverpool Draw a Blank Against Stoke

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Jurgen Klopp lamented a missed opportunity for Mo Salah and a missed handball decision against Erik Pieters as Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Stoke on Saturday.

The Reds came into the game off the back of a 5-2 thrashing of Roma in the Champions League and retained two-thirds of their forward line, but appeared lethargic as the relegation-threatened Potters held on for a potentially precious point.

Klopp was stoic about the result as he reflected on a bad day at the office for his team.

“Frustrating? I’m not sure, it is how football can be,” Klopp said at his post-match press conference, quoted by Liverpool's officlal website.


“We met Stoke in the moment when they thought a point could be enough [to stay up], but if they think they can win the next two games and have a chance with that then we cannot change that opinion. 

"But you saw it in the game if you don’t take the lead then... we had two opportunities for that - a fantastic chance for Mo."

The Salah chance was the best of the game and came after just five minutes, when he chipped wide of Jack Butland's goal after latching onto a Jordan Henderson through-ball.

Klopp also reflected on the other key talking point, which occurred in the dying embers of the game. A Georginio Wijnaldum cross struck the outstretched arm of Pieters but Andre Marriner waved away the appeals with Anfield baying for penalty.

Klopp told BBC Sport it looked a "clear" penalty and said that his side "should have got more penalties" in the league this season.

"So at the end it’s not the best day of my life but I had for sure worse days," the German concluded. "Let’s take it like this, let’s recover and go to Rome.”

The second leg against Roma takes place on Wednesday evening.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)