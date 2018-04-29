Liverpool Contract Rebel Reportedly Agrees Terms With Juventus Ahead of Summer Move

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Emre Can's highly anticipated free transfer move to Juventus has edged a step closer following reports in Italy claiming that the Liverpool midfielder has accepted a proposed contract offer.

Calciomercato has reported that I Bianconeri have offered Can a four-year deal worth €5m, with an option for a fifth year. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Juventus identified the 24-year-old as a top transfer target ahead of this summer and the Turin based team look set snap up yet another player on a free, following the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Sami Khedira to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus had hoped to tie the German to a deal back in January, however interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City complicated the deal.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

And according to Raisport (via Calciomercato), there is great optimism in Turin that Can is close to making the move to Juve official, bringing an end to the midfielder's four-year stay on Merseyside.

Can had been a mainstay in Liverpool's midfield before picking up a back injury in March, making 37 appearances for the Reds, scoring six goals and assisting five.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

It had been thought that Can had played his last game for Liverpool, but the midfielder has surprised medical staff and is targeting a return for Liverpool's potential Champions League final next month.

Liverpool must first negotiate their second-leg tie against Roma in Italy, with Klopp's men looking to defend a three goal advantage. Can's return would offer a boost to a Liverpool midfield beset with injuries.  

Can signed for Liverpool in 2014 for £10m from Bayer Leverkusen and has developed into one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League.

