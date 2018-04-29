Paul Lambert Praises 'Absolutely Outstanding' Stoke But Admits Survival Will Still Be 'a Tall Order'

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Paul Lambert lauded the performance of his Stoke team on Saturday as they came away from an Anfield with a clean sheet and a point.

Liverpool endured a frustrating afternoon but Stoke's defending was admirable, allowing Reds' players no time to settle and restricting them to half chances for most of the game.

“We were absolutely outstanding today," Lambert told Stoke's official website“We have come to an incredibly tough place and stood toe to toe with a rampant team who have one foot in the final of the Champions League.

“They have been scoring goals for fun this season, they have one of the best players in the world right now at the top of the field and we have had answers to everything they have asked of us today."

“The lads were a credit to themselves and to the Club today, I genuinely couldn’t have asked for anything more from any of them - they executed the game-plan to perfection.”

Despite the point, Stoke are still favourites to be relegated, as they are three points from safety with just two games remaining. That number could increase to six before the Potters play again, meaning that even maximum points from their remaining games might not be enough.

Lambert admitted that it was a tough ask, but remained hopeful of a miracle.

“It’s a point for us and it could be massive," said the Scotsman. "If one or two results go in our favour this weekend then we are right in amongst it.

“It’s a tall order of course, but we have real belief, we are playing well and we are all right up for this, just as our fans, who were absolutely fantastic today, are.”

Stoke host Crystal Palace next weekend before finishing the season at relegation rivals Swansea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)