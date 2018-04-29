Paul Lambert Praises 'Absolutely Outstanding' Stoke But Admits Survival Will Still Be 'a Tall Order'

Paul Lambert lauded the performance of his Stoke team on Saturday as they came away from an Anfield with a clean sheet and a point.

Liverpool endured a frustrating afternoon but Stoke's defending was admirable, allowing Reds' players no time to settle and restricting them to half chances for most of the game.

“We were absolutely outstanding today," Lambert told Stoke's official website. “We have come to an incredibly tough place and stood toe to toe with a rampant team who have one foot in the final of the Champions League.

Paul Lambert has visited Anfield five times as a manager.



He is yet to taste defeat! pic.twitter.com/Q5Sfzt3wlL — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 28, 2018

“They have been scoring goals for fun this season, they have one of the best players in the world right now at the top of the field and we have had answers to everything they have asked of us today."

“The lads were a credit to themselves and to the Club today, I genuinely couldn’t have asked for anything more from any of them - they executed the game-plan to perfection.”

Despite the point, Stoke are still favourites to be relegated, as they are three points from safety with just two games remaining. That number could increase to six before the Potters play again, meaning that even maximum points from their remaining games might not be enough.

FT: #LFC 0 Stoke 0: Reds denied a clear penalty for a handball by Pieters in dour Anfield stalemate. Klopp's side need a max of 3pts from their final 2 PL matches to secure a top-four spot. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) April 28, 2018

Lambert admitted that it was a tough ask, but remained hopeful of a miracle.

“It’s a point for us and it could be massive," said the Scotsman. "If one or two results go in our favour this weekend then we are right in amongst it.

“It’s a tall order of course, but we have real belief, we are playing well and we are all right up for this, just as our fans, who were absolutely fantastic today, are.”

Stoke host Crystal Palace next weekend before finishing the season at relegation rivals Swansea.