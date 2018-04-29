Sean Dyche Insists His Burnley Side Were 'Written Off' at the Start of the Campaign

Sean Dyche insisted that his Burnley side were "written off" at the start of the season following their 0-0 stalemate at home against Brighton.

The game was one where chances were sparse, and the closest anyone came was when a goalmouth scramble resulted in Brighton 'keeper Matthew Ryan clawing the ball off the line.

While the game may have lacked quality, it was enough to all but secure Europa League football for Burnley next season. The Clarets are six points ahead of eight placed Everton with two games remaining, and Burnley have a far superior goal difference.

Speaking after the game about the prospect of European football at Turf Moor next season, Dyche admitted via Sky Sports : "It's looking that way [European football] and again it's a massive step for a club like us and a team like us,"

"We were written off at the beginning of the season but the will and demand of the players to stick to what we do has been very pleasing. I can't even describe how difficult the Premier League is for teams like us. It's a massive challenge, not just for us.

"There's a lot of teams like us in the Premier League, so to continue with the mentality that we have done, to keep getting the points on the board over the whole season - I'm very pleased to say the least.

"I'm loving it for the club and the town, it's a massive thing, most of all for the players. They've put a lot in for us. They deserve everything they've got this season."

Talking about the draw, Dyche stated: "It was a game of huff and puff and lacked quality today from both sides. But I thought there was a lot of endeavour, good habits and we did the basics well.

"It's hard to questions these lads. We've come a long way this season so the odd dip in form or performance and you still come out with a point, that's probably a good measure, actually, of how far we've come."