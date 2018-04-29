Sean Dyche Insists His Burnley Side Were 'Written Off' at the Start of the Campaign

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Sean Dyche insisted that his Burnley side were "written off" at the start of the season following their 0-0 stalemate at home against Brighton.

The game was one where chances were sparse, and the closest anyone came was when a goalmouth scramble resulted in Brighton 'keeper Matthew Ryan clawing the ball off the line. 

While the game may have lacked quality, it was enough to all but secure Europa League football for Burnley next season. The Clarets are six points ahead of eight placed Everton with two games remaining, and Burnley have a far superior goal difference.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Speaking after the game about the prospect of European football at Turf Moor next season, Dyche admitted via  Sky Sports : "It's looking that way [European football] and again it's a massive step for a club like us and a team like us," 

"We were written off at the beginning of the season but the will and demand of the players to stick to what we do has been very pleasing. I can't even describe how difficult the Premier League is for teams like us. It's a massive challenge, not just for us.

"There's a lot of teams like us in the Premier League, so to continue with the mentality that we have done, to keep getting the points on the board over the whole season - I'm very pleased to say the least.

"I'm loving it for the club and the town, it's a massive thing, most of all for the players. They've put a lot in for us. They deserve everything they've got this season."

Talking about the draw, Dyche stated: "It was a game of huff and puff and lacked quality today from both sides. But I thought there was a lot of endeavour, good habits and we did the basics well.

"It's hard to questions these lads. We've come a long way this season so the odd dip in form or performance and you still come out with a point, that's probably a good measure, actually, of how far we've come."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)