Fiorentina Manager Stefano Pioli Praises Near Perfect Performance From His Side After Napoli Win

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli was full of praise for his side after they dealt a major blow in 10-men Napoli's title hopes, with a 3-0 win at home on Sunday afternoon.

 

Speaking in his post match press conference (via Football Italia), Pioli complimented his team's work ethic on the pitch, and the way his side applied consistent pressure on Napoli after the sending off of Kalidou Koulibaly.

"The guys have today equalled the great performances we have already done with other great teams. We were good at provoking numerical superiority and exploiting it with precision. This match was close to perfection."

 

Fiorentina took the lead in the 34th minute when Simeone opened the scoring. Despite going close early on the in second half, Napoli were never really threatened La Viola's backline. 

 

Pioli was also full of praise for Simeone who bagged his first career hat-trick. A second goal in the 61st minute and third in the final minute of stoppage time capped of a superb day for the 22-year-old, who is the son of Diego Simeone.

 

"He is a very determined boy who worked so hard to this day to get to this day," said Pioli.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Pioli emphasised that the team has to shift its focus to the next game, and that they still have a lot to play for before the end of the season.

 

"Now we will have to know how to manage the energies, which are a bit diminishing. We have to prepare the match with against Genoa as best as possible.

 

"From Tuesday we have to work and stay focused to finish the season strong. We are creating a positive environment in Florence and we do not lack the spirit. Everyone has worked well and are ready to play." 

Pioli was also sympathetic towards Napoli's title challenges, but remained focused on his team's task at hand and to perform well in the final three matches of the season.

 

"If the Napoli has played to win the championship we have our goals that are worth, for us, as much as theirs. We have to do the best we can until the end of the season." 

 

Fiorentina have encounters with Genoa (away), Cagliari (home) and AC Milan (away) left before the season draws to a close.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)