Liverpool Set to Offer Mohamed Salah Massive Bumper Contract in Bid to Keep Star Man

Liverpool are reportedly looking to offer Mohamed Salah an incredible £185,000 per week bumped contract this summer in an effort to fully quash rumours surrounding his Anfield departure. The Egyptian hasn't even been on Merseyside for a year, but Real Madrid are keen on taking him to the Bernabeu.

It was a surprise off day for Salah on Saturday afternoon as the Reds struggled to a 0-0 draw with relegation candidates Stoke. However, only a day after first choice striker Roberto Firmino penned a new long term deal with Liverpool, reports are emerging that Salah is next.

According to the Sun (via the Express), the club are desperate to end speculation over the 25-year-old's future, and will do that by handing him a new deal worth £185,000 per week.

The club are confident of Salah being happy to sign - the forward has showed no signs of wanting to leave the club once the season has ended - and Salah is expected to sign his new deal before the World Cup gets underway in June.

The Anfield hierarchy are desperate to keep their star man, having seen both Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez depart for Barcelona over the last few years.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

As for Salah, he should have few concerns over staying at Anfield as he starts to enter into his prime footballing years. Liverpool are currently on course to securing a trip to the Champions League final in Kiev, holding a strong 5-2 lead over Serie A outfit Roma in the semi-final.

The Reds also look set for another season of Champions League football next term, currently sat inside the Premier League top four with a four point safety net.