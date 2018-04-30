Napoli Line up Three Potential Successors To Current Manager Maurizio Sarri

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Napoli are lining up three possible candidates to replace current boss Maurizio Sarri if the Italian moves on at the end of the season, according to reports in Football Italia.

Sarri is yet to make a decision on his future and numerous big European clubs are interested in snapping him up, including the likes of Chelsea and Monaco.

Despite a pretty great season in Serie A, a 3-0 defeat in Sunday's game against Fiorentina all but ended Napoli's hopes of nicking the title off Juventus with them now sitting four points behind the Old Lady with just three games to go.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis insists that the club has ‘no intention’ of losing Sarri as the manager, but the board ‘doesn’t want to be caught unprepared’ and have drawn up a list of potential candidates.

The first is Marco Giampolo, the manager of Sampdoria who has taken them to an impressive 8th in the table and introduced the possibility of European football at the club.

The second name on the list is Paulo Fonseca, who is the man behind the Shakhtar Donetsk team who knocked Napoli out of the Champions League earlier on in the season.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

The final name that has been suggested is Schalke manager Domenico Tedesco. The 32-year-old is one of the youngest managers in football but this has not stopped him doing a great job at the German club, taking them to second in the Bundesliga.

These three candidates would all be worthy successors to Sarri, but the Italian may well feel that he has unfinished business at the Stadio San Paolo.

