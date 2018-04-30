Pep Guardiola Backs Manchester City to Break Premier League Records After West Ham Trouncing

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Pep Guardiola has backed his Manchester City side to become the best in the history of the Premier League, as they look to break points and goalscoring records before the end of the season. 

“I’m happy we will receive the Premier League trophy and [have] the chance to be the best team in history in England, with the most points,” said Guardiola after the game. “We are going to try to do it next Sunday and get the record of 96 points at home when we receive the trophy in front of our people.

“It is incredible. The numbers are a consequence of what we have done. We will try and surpass the number of goals and points but the guys have to play well and fight a lot.

City arrived at the London Stadium having scored 98 goals in the league season, passing the century mark before half-time and ending the game just one goal behind Carlo Ancelotti's record-breaking side of 2009/10

Guardiola went on to vent his frustration at his side being denied a clear penalty when Raheem Sterling was brought down by Aaron Cresswell in 58th minute.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although the decision had little bearing on the game, Guardiola harked back to the poor decisions his side received during their Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool.

"It was not a dive, that’s for sure," he said. "It happened at Liverpool too. They deserved to go through, don’t get me wrong. It was so clear the penalty today. But when you play competitions when both teams are tough and the gap is so tight, this can make a lot of difference."

