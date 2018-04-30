Peter Stoger Left 'Frustrated' By Werder Bremen But Remains Confident Over UCL Qualification

April 30, 2018

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger was left "frustrated" after his side were forced to leave the Weserstadion on Sunday with just a point despite dominating the lion share of the match.


Marco Reus scored the opening goal of the game against Werder Bremen with a smart half-volley, but Thomas Delaney's looping header pegged Dortmund back just before half time. 

Goalkeeper Jiří Pavlenka then took centre stage for the hosts and the 26-year-old proved to be a vital part of Die Werderaner's resilient defence throughout the second half.


"We saw our attacks through the way we wanted, but the opposition goalkeeper simply had a really good day," Stöger told the club's official website. "That's how you arrive at a result like this. 


"The match itself was really good, I'm very satisfied with the performance we delivered. If you consider how strong Bremen are at home and how we performed, then it was really good. 

"Nonetheless, we're naturally frustrated by the result. We still need a victory to ensure Champions League qualification. We'll get it."


Borussia Dortmund know that a win at home to Mainz next week will make it a mathematical certainty that they will qualify for the Champions League next season. 


But the Carnival Club will be full of confidence when they travel to the Westfalenstadion after their shock 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Sunday.

