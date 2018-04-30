Zinedine Zidane Insists Real Madrid Have No Intention of Selling 'BB' Duo This Summer

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that out of favour pair Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale will not be sold this summer - despite various reports linking both players with a route out of their Bernabeu hell.

Both Bale and Benzema have struggled under Zidane since he took the reins of the first team. Bale, though injury has hindered the Welshman, has received an underwhelming amount of game time over the last few years. On the other hand, Benzema's form has taken a sharp dip over the last year or so, and his manager looks to be losing faith in his compatriot.

However, the Madrid boss has moved to quash rumours of any departures, discussing their futures in a press conference at the weekend.

“We need them and I’ll do everything possible so that they’re not affected by what’s been said outside. They’ll stay with us,” began Zidane, per the Daily Star. “I know all our players want to play, but it isn’t possible.

“The message is for everyone, not just Bale and Benzema, that we’re sticking together because there’s a month left of the season and we have it all to do.

“If any player isn’t 100 percent, he won’t be in the squad. Double or the Champions League? Everything has value, I can’t choose one or the other, but what we can win is the Champions League and we’re going to give everything for it.”

Madrid, having lost La Liga to Barcelona, turn their attention to Tuesday night, Los Blancos host German champions Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final second leg. Madrid come into the game with a 2-1 lead.