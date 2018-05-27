DC United Boss Hints Wayne Rooney's Arrival From Everton Is Imminent Amid Ongoing Talks

The coach of DC United Ben Olsen has suggested that Wayne Rooney is now very close to completing his proposed transfer to Major League Soccer.



The 32-year-old flew to Washington this week for talks, after cutting short his family holiday in Barbados .

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It would appear the player is ready to end his spell at Everton early in favour of embarking on a new challenge.



Towards the end of the 2017/18 season under Sam Allardyce, Rooney failed to feature regularly and showed his frustrations after being substituted against Liverpool in the Premier League.



It is understood the Toffees also want to slash their wage bill, with Rooney one of the highest earners at the club, and it looks like they could be close to doing that with Olsen suggesting a deal is close, as reported by the Mail .

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

He said: "There is interest in Wayne Rooney from our end and I think there is interest from his end too. I hope it can get over the line because he's a very good player who can help us. He would be a great player for this league.



"Nothing is done, so I don't want to get into talk of arrival until he actually arrives. Nothing is ever done in this world and when you're looking at a deal of this scope and size. We'll see, but hopefully we can get it done."



It is understood that Rooney has agreed personal terms with DC and that there is a contract in place that will see him play until 2020.