Manchester City Close to Completing Riyad Mahrez Deal as Long-Running Saga Nears End

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Manchester City are finally close to ending the long-running Riyad Mahrez saga as they prepare to complete a £75m deal for the Leicester City winger.

The Daily Mail reports that talks are ongoing and terms have not yet been finalised but it seems that Leicester will finally have to let their talisman leave after withstanding bids in each of the last two transfer windows.

Mahrez went on strike for a week after the Foxes fended off interest from City in January before returning to the fold and finishing the season on a high.

The Algerian's contract runs until 2020 but he is unlikely to sign another one and Leicester know that his value will continue to dwindle with every passing year. Given his attitude problems, they may feel that now is a sensible time to part ways.

Mahrez would add further firepower to City's existing embarrassment of attacking riches. The 106 goals they scored this season was a Premier League record but Pep Guardiola is not content to rest on his laurels as he looks to build a dominant dynasty at the Etihad Stadium.

City's main two summer targets are Mahrez and Napoli's Jorginho. With neither player involved in the World Cup this summer, Guardiola will hope to get both deals sewn up quite early.

Jorginho may require more time though as City's initial bid of £40m was turned down, with Napoli holding out for £60m instead.

Leicester and Manchester City are also in talks over City youngster Patrick Roberts, who has spent the last three seasons on loan at Celtic.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)