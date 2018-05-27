Real Madrid Icon Ronaldo Makes Outrageous Claim That Champions League Should be Renamed After Him

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently made an audacious claim that the Champions League should be renamed after him, following the 15 goals that contributed to his side winning the 2017/18 title.

Speaking after his side's 3-1 victory of Liverpool in the final, via Marca, the Portuguese star said (with tongue firmly in cheek, one would hope): "Who was the top scorer once again? The Champions League should change and be called the CR7 Champions League. I have won five and I am the goalscorer again, so I cannot be sad."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Despite Ronaldo failing to score in last night's final in Kiev, Los Blancos swept to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool, largely thanks to two glaring errors from Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius. The German stopper gifted Karim Benzema the opening goal of the game, before palming Gareth Bale's swerving effort into the back of his own net to give the opposition a 3-1 victory.

The former Manchester United man also sent social media in meltdown after claiming he's unsure over his future at the club. However, it is widely believed that Ronaldo's comments are merely intended to give him more leverage in negotiating a new contract at the Bernabéu, which would see his earnings match those of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not unhappy at Real Madrid. He’s unhappy with what he’s getting paid at Real Madrid - £350,000 a week. Neymar £600,000. Messi £750,000. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 27, 2018

In other news, the Egyptian FA are believed to be optimistic over the chances of Mohamed Salah being fit for the World Cup, despite coming off injured in the final after just thirty minutes.

The dynamic forward is believed to have merely sprained his shoulder, despite fears he had suffered a break or a dislocation, and could return to action within just two weeks.