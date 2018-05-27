Stoke City Boss Gary Rowett Preparing for Major Squad Overhaul With 15 Players Set to Depart Club

Newly appointed Stoke City boss Gary Rowett will oversee a comprehensive squad overhaul at Stoke City this summer - with up to 15 players expected to depart the bet365 stadium.

The Mirror has suggested that the new boss will we backed in the transfer market as the club look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Rowett has been tasked with trimming down the current squad who suffered from a fatal imbalance that ultimately led to the side's relegation from the Premier League.

The former Derby County boss is also likely to lean on the club's youth academy and is ready to promote several youngsters from the Under-23s, with Josh Tymon, Tom Edwards and young Danish midfielder Lassel Sorensen the most likely to progress

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Stoke are anticipating offers for a number of their players, with Jack Butland, Xherdan Shaqiri and Joe Allen all expected to attract interest from Premier League clubs.

However, the Potters are hoping to keep hold of Allen, who's £25m buy-out clause offers some protection - but the clause will only be triggered if a top six side comes in for the midfielder.

Several players will also depart the club on free transfers, with Glen Johnson and Stephan Ireland both out of contract.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Others such as Ibrahim Afellay, Charlie Adam, Darren Fletcher, Geoff Cameron, Kevin Wimmer, Gianelli Imbula and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be offloaded as the club look to bring in funds.

Stoke will however look to hold onto fan favourites Bruno Martens Indi and Mame Biram Diouf and would also like to keep hold of Ramadan Sobhi, but the club realise that a good World Cup from the Egyptian could well prompt an offer.