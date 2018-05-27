Unai Emery Reveals His Tactical Plans for Arsenal Duo Lacazette and Aubameyang Next Season

After being appointed as the new Arsenal manager, Unai Emery has not hesitated to discuss his plans for Arsenal's attacking duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season.

Since singing Gabonese international Aubameyang in January, Arsenal fans have been craving a partnership between him and Frenchman Lacazette, but injuries and ineligibility prevented the duo from combining on a consistent basis.

Whilst having the luxury of possessing two of the deadliest strikers in Europe may tempt many managers to play with two up top at any given opportunity, Emery has discussed the fact that his preferred system may not have room for two strikers on the pitch at the same time.

In an interview with Marti Perarnu, author of 'Pep Confidential' and 'Pep Guardiola: The Evolution', as translated by Get French Football News, Emery revealed his revealed his plans for next season.

"Those are my two outlooks from a defensive point of view. If the ball is in play, you press. If play stops, you reposition yourself.

"For me, the 4-1-4-1 is the system which facilitates that type of pressing. The 4-4-2 is designed more and more for zonal positioning.

"It’s less aggressive, but is more difficult to get past. That’s the case with Marcelino’s teams, Quique Sanchez Flores’ teams, Saint-Étienne when we last played them."

However, Emery did offer a glimmer of hope to any Arsenal fans that are hoping to see both Aubameyang and Lacazette share the pitch together.

"I am not ruling out the possibility of a 4-4-2. That’s not the idea that I privilege, but if it allows me to be more competitive, then I’ll go towards it without hesitating. We sometimes used it in Sevilla."