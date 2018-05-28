Arsenal Legend States That Unai Emery Must Make Six Signings This Summer

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has revealed that new Gunners boss Unai Emery must make six signings this summer, as the Spaniard looks to rebuild Arsenal for next season.

Emery is rumoured to have £50m to spend in the transfer window, which is far less than their Premier League rivals. However, Arsenal have already been linked with a number of players including Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emil Forsberg.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

Paul Merson believes that the new gaffer needs to buy six players this summer in order to fill the holes left by Arsene Wenger in the Arsenal side. Merson believes that a new goalkeeper, defence and defensive midfielder are all positions that require attention from Emery.

Paul Merson told Sky Sports (via the Express): "Defensively they need everything."

"From a goalkeeper, as Petr Cech was great but isn't now, centre-halves and a holding midfielder.

"The full-backs aren't really good enough either so they've got a lot of work to do.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Arsenal need to tighten up and become hard to beat which, based on what he did at Sevilla, Emery can do."

He added: "Emery knows the Spanish market well so I think he'll be looking there, and to France, but I can't see them bringing in any English players.

"The good thing is that they've made an appointment early so Emery has time to improve the squad and if they can get [Mesut] Ozil, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Alexandre] Lacazette playing well then they're flying."