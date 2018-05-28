Arsenal to Submit £50m Bid 'in the Coming Days' for Leipzig Playmaker Amid Exit Rumours

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg looks set to leave the Red Bull Arena and Arsenal will launch a £50m offer this summer to test the German club's resolve in the transfer market, according to reports in Sweden.

Forsberg has been one of the stand out players for Die Roten Bullen as the club - who are backed to the hilt by energy drink company Red Bull - have climbed up the footballing ladder and pushed their way into the Bundesliga over the last nine years.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Speculation over the 26-year-old's future in Germany has been high for a number of months, with rumours of his exit only increasing when Forsberg posted a somewhat cryptic message on his social media after his campaign was cut short due to suspension.

And Swedish outlet Expressen (via the Mirror) claim that Arsenal will be the first club this summer to launch a bid for Forsberg this summer. Their report adds that the north London side will table a £50m offer "in the coming days".

Arsenal fans have been crying out for their club to sign a winger this summer following the departures of Alexis Sánchez and Theo Walcott in January. 

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé has been rumoured to be a top target for the Gunners, although the Frenchman will likely only leave Catalonia on loan.

But Arsenal could also be in the market for a midfielder this summer if Mesut Özil decides to leave the club and Forsberg is what many would consider a traditional playmaker. 

However, the Sweden international often spends much of his time offering width down the left-hand side of the pitch, and Forsberg's versatility has seen new signing Bruma kept out of the Leipzig squad throughout the campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)