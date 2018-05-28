Arsenal to Submit £50m Bid 'in the Coming Days' for Leipzig Playmaker Amid Exit Rumours

RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg looks set to leave the Red Bull Arena and Arsenal will launch a £50m offer this summer to test the German club's resolve in the transfer market, according to reports in Sweden.

Forsberg has been one of the stand out players for Die Roten Bullen as the club - who are backed to the hilt by energy drink company Red Bull - have climbed up the footballing ladder and pushed their way into the Bundesliga over the last nine years.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Speculation over the 26-year-old's future in Germany has been high for a number of months, with rumours of his exit only increasing when Forsberg posted a somewhat cryptic message on his social media after his campaign was cut short due to suspension.

And Swedish outlet Expressen (via the Mirror) claim that Arsenal will be the first club this summer to launch a bid for Forsberg this summer. Their report adds that the north London side will table a £50m offer "in the coming days".

Arsenal fans have been crying out for their club to sign a winger this summer following the departures of Alexis Sánchez and Theo Walcott in January.

Arsenal clearly thinking hard about getting in a creator that can drift into wide areas of the pitch or an actual winger. Dembélé, Živkovič, Forsberg all linked. Wonder who they will decide upon, as prices will all rocket based on World Cup performances. #AFC — FF (@FinesseFlair) May 27, 2018

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé has been rumoured to be a top target for the Gunners, although the Frenchman will likely only leave Catalonia on loan.

But Arsenal could also be in the market for a midfielder this summer if Mesut Özil decides to leave the club and Forsberg is what many would consider a traditional playmaker.

However, the Sweden international often spends much of his time offering width down the left-hand side of the pitch, and Forsberg's versatility has seen new signing Bruma kept out of the Leipzig squad throughout the campaign.