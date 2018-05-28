Germany Coach Offers Positive Injury Update as Concerns Grow Over Jérôme Boateng's Fitness

Bayern Munich defender Jérôme Boateng is edging closer to a return to full fitness ahead of the World Cup after the 29-year-old completed a week of individual training, according to Germany's assistant coach Marcus Sorg.

Boateng has been out of action since the end of April after he picked up a hamstring injury in the first leg of Bayern's Champions League semi final defeat against Real Madrid.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

But despite missing the last few weeks of the campaign, including the Bavarians' shock defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final, the former Manchester City defender is now expected to return in time for Germany's opening game at the World Cup.

"Jérôme trained individually this week," Sorg said at Germany's training camp over the weekend, quoted by Goal. "I have to take this moment to really applaud the work which the medical staff have been doing with him and how he's already at a very good level.

"Right now, I can't say exactly when Jérôme will re-join team training.

"The important thing is that he is ready for the start of the World Cup. It's not about when he comes back to training as long as that happens."

Germany kick off their World Cup campaign against Mexico on June 17. Die Mannschaft will then have to find a way past Sweden and South Korea as the reigning champions look to defend the trophy following their success in Brazil four years ago.