Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Lambast Midfielder's Poor Performance in Champions League Final

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to slam the Champions League final performance of Adam Lallana, who replaced Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian was forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder on the 30 minute mark.

The 30-year-old former Southampton star, who can operate anywhere in the midfield or on the wing, did not have a great game as Liverpool fell to a 3-1 defeat to Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The English attacking midfielder, who has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2014 when he joined from Southampton for a transfer fee of around £25m, has struggled with injury issues this season.

Liverpool fans were not impressed with Lallana's Champions League performance and want the Reds to sell the England international, who is on England's standby list for the 2018 World Cup having missed out on Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad.

Mignolet, Karius, Lovern, Moreno, Henderson, Lallana, Ings, Solanke!! SELL NOW AND SPEND €100M ON ALLISON OR OBLAK #LFC — David Fitzmaurice (@Fitzie77) May 27, 2018

Agreed, Lallana didn't offer any real width so ended up more central allowing them to have more of the ball, something that tired us quicker on a big pitch. — Johnny (@PJBinghamF) May 27, 2018

No we didnt cope better without coutinho. We finished 25 points behind citeh and played cup finals at anfield to get us to the final. Milner and Hendo were too easy for Madrid yesterday. We lacked quality #lfc we brought on Lallana who did nothing for 60 minutes #lfc — Deji Guerrero (@Deji500) May 27, 2018

Real Madrid secured their third successive Champions League trophy - thanks to two horrendous errors from Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius, the club's 13th of their history and fourth in the last five years.