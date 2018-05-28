Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Lambast Midfielder's Poor Performance in Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to slam the Champions League final performance of Adam Lallana, who replaced Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian was forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder on the 30 minute mark.

The 30-year-old former Southampton star, who can operate anywhere in the midfield or on the wing, did not have a great game as Liverpool fell to a 3-1 defeat to Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The English attacking midfielder, who has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2014 when he joined from Southampton for a transfer fee of around £25m, has struggled with injury issues this season.

Liverpool fans were not impressed with Lallana's Champions League performance and want the Reds to sell the England international, who is on England's standby list for the 2018 World Cup having missed out on Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad.

Real Madrid secured their third successive Champions League trophy - thanks to two horrendous errors from Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius, the club's 13th of their history and fourth in the last five years.

