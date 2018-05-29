Barcelona Chief 'No Longer Confident' of Completing €100m Swoop For Antoine Griezmann

May 29, 2018

Barcelona's expected €100m capture of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann could be in doubt after the latest gossip from Spain suggests that Camp Nou president Josep Maria Bartomeu is no longer as confident of completing the transfer as he once was.


It has long been thought that Barça would trigger Griezmann's €100m buyout clause this summer and that the player would jump at the chance to test himself in Barça colours.

Earlier this month, it was rumoured that the Frenchman had reached an agreement over a five-year contract at Camp Nou worth around €75m before additional bonuses.

However, a subsequent story soon emerged that Griezmann had changed his mind and had even told Atletico that he would be staying.

Now, according to Marca, doubt has been rising since the end of the 2017/18 season. It is claimed that Barça believe pressure from Atletico is responsible for planting doubt in Griezmann's mind.

Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti could now play a role in the developing saga, with the Barça pair having access to Griezmann as part of the France World Cup squad. Barça apparently wish to 'yet again remind him of the benefits of signing' for them.

Griezmann had previously stated that he wanted his future to be decided before the World Cup, which is now barely more than two weeks away. If no transfer agreement is reached by then, Barça could well find themselves fighting a losing battle.

