Everton 'Confident' of Finally Unveiling Marco Silva as New Manager This Week

Everton are ready to appoint Marco Silva as their next manager later this week, after agreeing a deal in principle with him after lengthy discussions.



The 40-year-old has been the Toffees' top target since Sam Allardyce was given the chop, and it looks like the Merseyside club will get their man.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Silva has been on their radar since late 2017, and was sacked by Watford in January 2018 for his involvement in an 'unwarranted approach' from an unnamed Premier League club - widely believed to be Everton.



The Hornets were extremely unhappy with the situation, and even reported it to the Premier League. The two clubs have been locked on negotiations over a compensation fee , with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri confident of reaching an agreement.

As reported by the Mirror, a new blueprint has been drawn up for the future of the club with new director of football Marcel Brands keen to slash wages and develop youth, a notion Silva is on board with.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Silva is set to be handed an initial three-year contract at Goodison Park and he is keen to get started at the club, with fans still restless from the Allardyce reign.





The vast majority of supporters were unimpressed with the former England manager's tactics and 'arrogance', and were pleased when news came of his sacking earlier this month.

