Guillem Balague Backs New Arsenal Boss to Succeed & Says Gunners Must Spend Well in Transfer Market

Guillem Balague has backed newly appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery to be a success at the Emirates, but has warned that prosperity is dependant on the club's ability to make the right signings this summer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss was confirmed as the Gunners' new head coach earlier in May, taking over from the veteran manager Arsene Wenger.

The new head coach in his new home#WelcomeUnai pic.twitter.com/kv6pu3Q3Zr — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 24, 2018

Emery spoke of his desire to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates and focus will immediately be drawn towards the summer transfer window, as the club look to strengthen in a number of key positions ahead of next season.

Spanish football expert Balague is confident that his compatriot Emery is the right man lead Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League, despite the north London club being limited to a £50m transfer budget.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Balague said: “A £50m net spend could be a good figure if Arsenal are brave enough to get rid of some of the players they have, raise money that way, and bring new blood if that is what they feel they have to do. So we’ll see, they will have to be intelligent in the transfer market.”

He added: “Players are better than they looked in the last two or three years, they just need to sharpen up and maybe a new voice and a new way of doing things which Emery is certainly going to add. He will be very meticulous and thorough in the way he does things.”

There was no glorious send-off for Wenger as Arsenal finished the season empty handed, and the Gunner's failure to qualify for the Champions League for consecutive seasons has left Emery with the huge task of returning the club back to the pinnacle of English football.