Arsenal Star Admits He's Excited by Chance to Play for Unai Emery & Hints at Emirates Stay

Arsenal midfield star Aaron Ramsey has claimed that he 'can't wait' to get going under new manager Unai Emery, giving fans hope that he will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Wales international's contract has just 12 months left to run, and while he has been in talks with the Arsenal hierarchy over an extension for several months, nothing has yet been agreed.





Some have speculated that Ramsey could become another 'contract rebel' problem for the club, with the speculation surrounding Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's futures last season a huge distraction.

However, the three-time FA Cup winner has insisted he is looking forward to working under new manager Unai Emery next season, while the former Paris Saint-Germain boss too is apparently a big fan of the Welsh star.





Speaking to the press after Wales' 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday (via Sky Sports), Ramsey said: "Of course [I'm looking forward to working with Emery]. I haven't spoken to him at all yet, but I think it's an exciting time for the club.





"I can't wait to get back there now."

There is absolutely no justification whatsoever for selling Aaron Ramsey.



None at all, not one valid point.



Nope. — Woz (@wozthegooner) May 24, 2018

According to a previous report, Ramsey - along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - will be made central to Emery's plans for next season, as Arsene Wenger's successor looks to challenge for honours and re-establish the Gunners as a top four club.

In slightly more concerning news for Arsenal fans Ramsey also suffered an ankle injury in the friendly clash with Mexico, but stayed on the pitch.

"I rolled my ankle but I'd taken the armband from Ash [Williams] and I thought I had to stay on and do my bit for the team," Ramsey said. "It wasn't the best surface in the world and my ankle is a bit sore. Hopefully there will be no lasting damage and it will settle down over the next few days."



