Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Eyes West Ham Star During International Friendly

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was spotted at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck on Wednesday night as Austria played Russia in an international friendly - reportedly to watch West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic in action.

Arnautovic, 29, played a key role in the only goal of the game as the Austrians beat World Cup hosts Russia 1-0. 

His performance will have impressed Mourinho, who, according to the Telegraph, is considering a number of attacking options that provide a physical presence as well as technical skill. Arnautovic scored 11 goals and had six assists in his debut season with the Irons, following his £20m move from Stoke City last summer.

At 6'4, the Austrian’s stature and skill in the air - as well as his ability to help create opportunities for teammates and hold the ball - directly appeals to Mourinho. Arnautovic previously played under the United boss when he was on loan at Inter in 2009/10, albeit for only a handful of matches.

Now though it seems that Mourinho is considering reuniting with the forward on a more permanent basis - but he will be hard pressed to snag him from West Ham.

However, the Standard report that Arnautovic - who was named Hammer of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Signing of the Season at the club’s end of season awards - will not be sold by West Ham.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini will be reluctant to let his star player leave after just arriving to the club, with the Standard noting that the Italian will be handed £75m to rebuild the squad this summer to avoid a repeat of last season's poor campaign.

While the majority of that transfer kitty will be funded through player sales, Mourinho will have to offer a sum West Ham can't refuse in an effort to pry Arnautovic to Old Trafford.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)