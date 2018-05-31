Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Eyes West Ham Star During International Friendly

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was spotted at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck on Wednesday night as Austria played Russia in an international friendly - reportedly to watch West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic in action.

Arnautovic, 29, played a key role in the only goal of the game as the Austrians beat World Cup hosts Russia 1-0.

His performance will have impressed Mourinho, who, according to the Telegraph, is considering a number of attacking options that provide a physical presence as well as technical skill. Arnautovic scored 11 goals and had six assists in his debut season with the Irons, following his £20m move from Stoke City last summer.

Jose Mourinho watching Austria vs Russia at the stadium tonight. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/1dtx96uywQ — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) May 30, 2018

At 6'4, the Austrian’s stature and skill in the air - as well as his ability to help create opportunities for teammates and hold the ball - directly appeals to Mourinho. Arnautovic previously played under the United boss when he was on loan at Inter in 2009/10, albeit for only a handful of matches.

Now though it seems that Mourinho is considering reuniting with the forward on a more permanent basis - but he will be hard pressed to snag him from West Ham.

However, the Standard report that Arnautovic - who was named Hammer of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Signing of the Season at the club’s end of season awards - will not be sold by West Ham.

New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini will be reluctant to let his star player leave after just arriving to the club, with the Standard noting that the Italian will be handed £75m to rebuild the squad this summer to avoid a repeat of last season's poor campaign.

While the majority of that transfer kitty will be funded through player sales, Mourinho will have to offer a sum West Ham can't refuse in an effort to pry Arnautovic to Old Trafford.