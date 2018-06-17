A Win Is a Win: Zlatko Dalic Praises His Croatia Side After World Cup Victory Over Nigeria

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic told reporters that his team 'earned their luck' after two set-piece goals helped them to a 2-0 victory against Nigeria in the World Cup on Saturday.


A penalty from Luka Modric sealed the victory for the Croatians, after Oghenekaro Etebo scored an unfortunate own goal in the first half.

Dalic's side put in a below par performance, despite their victory, but the manager was keen to defend his men when speaking to reporters in the post-match press conference.

"A win is a win," he said, per FourFourTwo. "Corners and penalties are part of football. It doesn't matter how you score, it matters that you score. We earned our luck. We want to be more efficient in attack but we are not going to split hairs about the way we scored. 


"It was a difficult match against an excellent opponent. We were disciplined and we deservedly won."

Centre back pairing Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida did enough to impress their manager, who picked them out for praise after the match.

"They played instead of Corluka as they are faster and they deserved their places," said Dalic. "They both played well, firm and reliable with no mistakes.

"Corluka is important for us, he did not play because of our style of play, but we start preparations for Argentina tomorrow and will check the condition of the players."

MB Media/GettyImages

Croatia now move on to face Argentina in their next group game, a task the manager knows will require a stronger performance from his men, whilst sticking to their own style of play.

"We will have some tweaks when we play Argentina but we will not be calculating - we are going to play our game. I said after the draw it would be one of the easiest matches we could play. It will be a joy to play against one of the best teams in the world.

"We will have to play our best game. We have scouted Argentina in our best detail. We put Nigeria behind us, and we will play our style of football however much we respect Argentina."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)