New Airport Bust Finally Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Beautiful Face Justice

It’s the perfect way to honor his heroic performance against Spain. 

By Dan Gartland
June 18, 2018

The bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at the airport named in his honor on his home island is one of the most infamous examples of a sculpture gone awry. The original statue was roundly mocked when it was revealed in March 2017 because it took the beautiful game’s most beautiful player and made him look like this. 

Getty Images

It took over a year, but the airport is finally the home of a statue that actually looks like Ronaldo. 

Getty Images

And the timing couldn’t have been better. A spokeswoman for the airport told ESPN that the statue was swapped out on Friday, the same day a Ronaldo’s heroic three-goal performance against Spain in Portugal’s World Cup opener. 

The swap isn’t a total crowd pleaser, though. Over 500 people have signed an online petition to bring back the old statue because it caused such an international stir when it was first unveiled. 

