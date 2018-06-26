Lionel Messi scored a massive goal for his nation, with Argentina playing for its World Cup life vs. Nigeria.
Argentina is playing for its World Cup life against Nigeria Tuesday, and needs a win and some help if it wants to advance out of the group stage.
Through two games, Argentina has not gotten much from its captain and most dangerous goal scorer: Lionel Messi. In matches against Iceland and Croatia, Messi missed all 12 of his shot attempts–and a penalty kick–as his squad managed just one goal in its first two matches.
On Tuesday though, Messi opened the scoring against Nigeria in the 14th minute thanks to a great pass from Ever Banega and a solid finish from his right foot.
The goal was the sixth of his World Cup career.
Argentina still needs to hold on for the win and hope Iceland does not beat Croatia by a score that would give the upstart nation the tiebreaker between the two.