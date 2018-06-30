Roberto Martinez Talks Up 'Underestimated' Kevin De Bruyne Following Quiet Group Stage

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has claimed that Kevin De Bruyne hasn't been receiving enough attention so far at this year's World Cup. The Manchester City playmaker has contributed with one assist in two games over in Russia, and his boss believes the 27-year-old has been 'underestimated'.

It's no doubt that De Bruyne is top quality. In the debates of which players can be categorically deemed 'world class', De Bruyne's name is one that often crops up - especially over the last year, considering his stellar season at the Etihad during the 2017/18 campaign.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Yet at the World Cup, playing in a deeper role under Martinez, De Bruyne hasn't picked up the same kind of plaudits as usual - despite Belgium's impressive start to the campaign.

"I think Kevin de Bruyne has been underestimated in this World Cup so far," Martinez said, as reported by MailOnline Sport. "When you're looking at his contribution in our team, it's one of those contributions that is a deciding contribution. He gels everything together.

"He allows the front players to be in great positions. He's essential in the way that we want to press and defend, defend quickly and defend high.

"I think Kevin De Bruyne has been a top performer who hasn't been highlighted yet, and is essential for the way we want to play.

"Now he is 27, for two years he has been at an outstanding level, and probably in the last 16 months he has been at the highest level of his career.

"And I think he's brought those standards into our work in the national team.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

"His influence has been, straight away, that of a demanding winner, which is essential in any football team."

