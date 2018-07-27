Stoke Boss Gary Rowett Describes Potential Jack Butland Departure As 'Unthinkable' Amid Chelsea Link

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett has told reporters that the club expect to keep goalkeeper Jack Butland for the forthcoming season, and that no offers have come in from any top Premier League side.

The 25-year-old England international - who is valued by the Potters at £30m - is reportedly a target for Premier League giants Chelsea, who could lose their shot stopper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid during this summer transfer window.

However, Rowett has declared that the Midlands club will not be selling Butland late in the transfer window, as they want to find a suitable replacement, meaning that the Blues are time-pressured into making a deal.

Speaking to the press, as quoted by The Sun, the Potters manager said, "If the unthinkable happens and Jack ends up leaving, which I don't want to happen, we would replace him with a top-quality goalkeeper ourselves. 

David Rogers/GettyImages

"Unless a top club comes in with a top bid, I don't think Jack would see anything else as a good alternative. If we get to the last few days of the window, it [an offer for Butland] wouldn't be something that we would entertain."

Butland is currently on an extended summer break in Los Angeles following his participation with England in the 2018 World Cup. It is unclear as to whether the 'keeper will return in time for the Potters' opening Championship fixture of the season away at Leeds United - in eight days time.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The former Birmingham City player joined Stoke in 2013 and has gone on to make 77 Premier League appearances for the club. 

He also appeared 35 times last season as the Potters were relegated fro the top-flight, consigning them to playing Championship football for the first time in over ten years.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)