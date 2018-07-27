Stoke Boss Gary Rowett Describes Potential Jack Butland Departure As 'Unthinkable' Amid Chelsea Link

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett has told reporters that the club expect to keep goalkeeper Jack Butland for the forthcoming season, and that no offers have come in from any top Premier League side.

The 25-year-old England international - who is valued by the Potters at £30m - is reportedly a target for Premier League giants Chelsea, who could lose their shot stopper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid during this summer transfer window.

After missing out on Alisson Becker, Sky sources understand Chelsea are looking at Jack Butland as a possible replacement for Thibaut Courtois, should the Belgian leave the club.



📲 https://t.co/XpN8kvpnW8 pic.twitter.com/e4DISLExoz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 23, 2018

However, Rowett has declared that the Midlands club will not be selling Butland late in the transfer window, as they want to find a suitable replacement, meaning that the Blues are time-pressured into making a deal.

Speaking to the press, as quoted by The Sun, the Potters manager said, "If the unthinkable happens and Jack ends up leaving, which I don't want to happen, we would replace him with a top-quality goalkeeper ourselves.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"Unless a top club comes in with a top bid, I don't think Jack would see anything else as a good alternative. If we get to the last few days of the window, it [an offer for Butland] wouldn't be something that we would entertain."

Butland is currently on an extended summer break in Los Angeles following his participation with England in the 2018 World Cup. It is unclear as to whether the 'keeper will return in time for the Potters' opening Championship fixture of the season away at Leeds United - in eight days time.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The former Birmingham City player joined Stoke in 2013 and has gone on to make 77 Premier League appearances for the club.

He also appeared 35 times last season as the Potters were relegated fro the top-flight, consigning them to playing Championship football for the first time in over ten years.