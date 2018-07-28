Chelsea Prepare Drastic New Measure to Stave Off Real Madrid Interest in Eden Hazard

July 28, 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is considering handing the captain's armband to Eden Hazard for the upcoming season in a bid to convince the star midfielder to stay at Stamford Bridge amid interest from Real Madrid

The 27-year-old has been subject to serious interest from the Spanish giants in recent weeks despite the Blues insistence that they will not sell Hazard, despite reports of a potential offer upwards of £180m.

The Blues remain determined to hold onto the Belgium star and feel as though the responsibility of the captaincy could be key in ensuring he turns his back to Real's advances and puts pen to paper on a new deal which he has already been offered by the Premier League side. 


However, he is not the only man Sarri is considering for the job as both Cesar Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas have been placed on the shortlist alongside newcomer Jorginho - as per the Daily Mail

Hazard - who remains on holiday following World Cup duties - has been with the Blues for six years and has thus far resisted signing a new £300,000-per-week contract.


In other news, Chelsea have been informed by Juventus that they will have to part with £45m to strike a deal for 23-year-old central defender Daniele Rugani after their opening bid of £40m was rejected. 

Rugani’s agent David Torchia said on Friday: "Chelsea really like Rugani and have made an important offer. Juve are aware of the interest but for now they don’t want to sell the player.


“But we know everything has a price. Rugani is a defender that would make Chelsea’s manager happy and it would be a good investment for them. Rugani wants to play more games.”

