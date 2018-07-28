Juventus Boss Allegri Warns Fans Over 'Euphoria' After Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Turin

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has claimed that the positive atmosphere surrounding the club, following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, could work against them when the new Serie A season gets underway.





Ronaldo sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world when he upped sticks from Real Madrid and opted to join the Old Lady in a deal which is believed to has cost just over £100m.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

But head coach Allegri is trying to play down the signing in a desperate attempt to lift some pressure off of Juventus before their opening match against Chievo Verona on August 19.





"Cristiano has lots of international experience and he will help us a lot, but we have to be careful," Allegri said, quoted by AS. "There is too much euphoria around us and it's not good. This year will be more difficult than others.

Make no mistake about it. Serie A’s transfers and rumors have stolen the show this summer around Europe.



Ronaldo joining Juventus. Bonucci possibly returning to Turin, Higuain could be off to Milan - among many other stories. — Matthew Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) July 24, 2018

"Opponents will be more aggressive because we have won many games and now [we] have an excellent player like him. They will accept it and also, they will have more motivation.





"With Ronaldo, I spoke about how happy and enthusiastic [I am] about him coming here, there will be time to speak about football."





Juventus will be looking to win their eighth consecutive Scudetto this season, which many fans now believe to be a formality given the arrival of Ronaldo, as well as the departure of Maurizio Sarri from last season's title challengers, S.S.C. Napoli.

Before their league campaign gets underway, however, Juventus must first finish their competitive pre-season. The Bianconeri take on Benfica and Manchester United either side of a match against the MLS All-Stars, who are expected to include recent Bayern Munich signing Alphonso Davies in their squad.